Saba Qamar addresses police uniform controversy

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has addressed the controversy surrounding her appearance in a police uniform after a petition was filed seeking the registration of a case against her for allegedly wearing official attire without permission.
In an Instagram story, Qamar shared a screenshot of a news report about the petition, along with a copy of a letter dated September 30, 2021, that she said was sent to the deputy inspector general of Lahore operations. The letter requested approval to purchase and use a police uniform for a DGPR Punjab project intended to promote a positive image of Pakistan.
Commenting on the matter, the actor described the petition as an attempt to gain publicity by exploiting her public profile. She asked critics to look elsewhere for attention and said her success was the result of consistent hard work, urging others to focus on their own journeys.
The controversy emerged after a petition was filed in a Lahore court claiming Qamar appeared in a video wearing a Punjab Police uniform without prior authorisation, which the petitioner argued was a violation of rules governing official attire.
The plea was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Ilyas Rehan, where the petitioner, Wasim Zawar, alleged that Qamar appeared in a dressing room wearing a police uniform with an SP rank badge in a video circulating on social media. He maintained that wearing such attire requires a no-objection certificate from police authorities.
The petitioner told the court that he had earlier approached the Old Anarkali police station for the registration of a case but received no response. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court adjourned the matter until January 14.
A large percentage of of what you say is supprisingly legitimate and that makes me wonder the reason why I had not looked at this in this light previously. This article truly did turn the light on for me as far as this subject goes. Nevertheless at this time there is actually one particular issue I am not necessarily too cozy with so while I try to reconcile that with the actual central idea of the position, let me observe what the rest of the readers have to point out.Well done.
hello!,I love your writing very so much! share we be in contact extra approximately your post on AOL? I need an expert in this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to look you.
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for posting. “Money is a poor man’s credit card.” by Herbert Marshall McLuhan.
I got what you intend,saved to my bookmarks, very decent website .
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
I really enjoy examining on this site, it contains excellent articles. “Don’t put too fine a point to your wit for fear it should get blunted.” by Miguel de Cervantes.
I saw a lot of website but I conceive this one has something special in it in it
I got what you intend, regards for putting up.Woh I am thankful to find this website through google.
I not to mention my pals were actually checking out the great points located on your web blog and then quickly got a horrible feeling I had not thanked the site owner for those secrets. These guys are actually totally happy to see them and already have quite simply been using these things. Many thanks for actually being considerably accommodating and also for opting for some ideal resources most people are really needing to learn about. Our sincere regret for not expressing appreciation to sooner.
Very nice layout and good articles, very little else we need : D.
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
You have observed very interesting details ! ps decent web site.
Keep working ,terrific job!
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
I?¦m no longer sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I must spend some time studying much more or figuring out more. Thanks for wonderful info I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually not often do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the issue is one thing that not sufficient individuals are talking intelligently about. I am very comfortable that I stumbled throughout this in my search for something relating to this.
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I’ve truly loved browsing your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing in your rss feed and I hope you write once more soon!
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of fantastic information, bookmarked (:.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my mission.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most people will approve with your site.
I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I would like to see more posts like this.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care