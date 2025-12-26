Entertainment

Saba Qamar addresses police uniform controversy

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has addressed the controversy surrounding her appearance in a police uniform after a petition was filed seeking the registration of a case against her for allegedly wearing official attire without permission.

In an Instagram story, Qamar shared a screenshot of a news report about the petition, along with a copy of a letter dated September 30, 2021, that she said was sent to the deputy inspector general of Lahore operations. The letter requested approval to purchase and use a police uniform for a DGPR Punjab project intended to promote a positive image of Pakistan.

Commenting on the matter, the actor described the petition as an attempt to gain publicity by exploiting her public profile. She asked critics to look elsewhere for attention and said her success was the result of consistent hard work, urging others to focus on their own journeys.

The controversy emerged after a petition was filed in a Lahore court claiming Qamar appeared in a video wearing a Punjab Police uniform without prior authorisation, which the petitioner argued was a violation of rules governing official attire.

The plea was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Ilyas Rehan, where the petitioner, Wasim Zawar, alleged that Qamar appeared in a dressing room wearing a police uniform with an SP rank badge in a video circulating on social media. He maintained that wearing such attire requires a no-objection certificate from police authorities.

The petitioner told the court that he had earlier approached the Old Anarkali police station for the registration of a case but received no response. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court adjourned the matter until January 14.

 

Saba Qamar breaks silence after police uniform controversy

 

Previous article
Record development projects completed during PML- N Govt tenure: Engr Amir Muqam
Next article
Santa sighting over the Statue of Liberty takes the internet by storm
News Desk
News Desk

24 COMMENTS

  1. A large percentage of of what you say is supprisingly legitimate and that makes me wonder the reason why I had not looked at this in this light previously. This article truly did turn the light on for me as far as this subject goes. Nevertheless at this time there is actually one particular issue I am not necessarily too cozy with so while I try to reconcile that with the actual central idea of the position, let me observe what the rest of the readers have to point out.Well done.

  2. hello!,I love your writing very so much! share we be in contact extra approximately your post on AOL? I need an expert in this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to look you.

  5. An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

  9. I not to mention my pals were actually checking out the great points located on your web blog and then quickly got a horrible feeling I had not thanked the site owner for those secrets. These guys are actually totally happy to see them and already have quite simply been using these things. Many thanks for actually being considerably accommodating and also for opting for some ideal resources most people are really needing to learn about. Our sincere regret for not expressing appreciation to sooner.

  16. Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..

  17. I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually not often do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the issue is one thing that not sufficient individuals are talking intelligently about. I am very comfortable that I stumbled throughout this in my search for something relating to this.

  22. I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Sarmad Khoosat film Lali set for world premiere at Berlin film...

LAHORE: Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming feature film Lali is set to have its world premiere at the 76th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival,...

Javed Sheikh gives stern reply to Bushra Ansari on why ‘broken homes are not a joke’

China, Pakistan agree to high degree development of CPEC 2.0

Canada to change permanent residency rules from 2026

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.