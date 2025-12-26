NATIONAL

Robbers steal milk-filled container at gunpoint in Karachi

By News Desk

KARACHI: Armed robbers carried out an unusual theft in the New Karachi area, making off with a milk-filled container at gunpoint.

The footage shows a car pulling up outside a shop, after which two suspects step out and attempt to take the milk container. When the shopkeeper noticed the activity and tried to intervene, the suspects allegedly threatened him with weapons and used force before fleeing with the container.

Police said the incident occurred in Karachi’s New Karachi neighbourhood and that efforts are under way to trace the suspects using CCTV evidence.

Meanwhile, Rangers and police carried out a joint search operation in the Keamari district as part of a broader crackdown on crime. Authorities sealed entry and exit points and conducted house-to-house searches in areas including Sher Shah, Madina Colony and parts of Baldia.

According to SSP Keamari Amjad Sheikh, 14 suspicious individuals were taken into custody for verification during the operation. Three alleged criminals, identified as Aamir, Riaz and Majid, were arrested from the Sher Shah area, while weapons and narcotics were recovered.

The operation also involved inspections of closed premises and hotels, along with checks on individuals present at roadside tea stalls. Female police personnel took part in the search activities, officials said.

Previous article
Doctor beats up patient who was struggling to breathe for shocking reason
Next article
Tributes paid to Parveen Shakir on her 31st death anniversary
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Tributes paid to Parveen Shakir on her 31st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Poets, writers, former colleagues and members of the Parveen Shakir Trust gathered on Friday to mark the 31st death anniversary of Pakistan’s celebrated...

Doctor beats up patient who was struggling to breathe for shocking reason

Luxury car worth over Rs1 crore taken in fake raid in Karachi. CCTV goes viral

Suspect confesses to crime in Dr Warda murder case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.