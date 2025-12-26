Robbers steal milk-filled container at gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI: Armed robbers carried out an unusual theft in the New Karachi area, making off with a milk-filled container at gunpoint.

The footage shows a car pulling up outside a shop, after which two suspects step out and attempt to take the milk container. When the shopkeeper noticed the activity and tried to intervene, the suspects allegedly threatened him with weapons and used force before fleeing with the container.

Police said the incident occurred in Karachi’s New Karachi neighbourhood and that efforts are under way to trace the suspects using CCTV evidence.

Meanwhile, Rangers and police carried out a joint search operation in the Keamari district as part of a broader crackdown on crime. Authorities sealed entry and exit points and conducted house-to-house searches in areas including Sher Shah, Madina Colony and parts of Baldia.

According to SSP Keamari Amjad Sheikh, 14 suspicious individuals were taken into custody for verification during the operation. Three alleged criminals, identified as Aamir, Riaz and Majid, were arrested from the Sher Shah area, while weapons and narcotics were recovered.

The operation also involved inspections of closed premises and hotels, along with checks on individuals present at roadside tea stalls. Female police personnel took part in the search activities, officials said.