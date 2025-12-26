Record development projects completed during PML- N Govt tenure: Engr Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said that PML-N was the only political party whose tenures witnessed record completion of development projects across the country, along with significant improvement in Pakistan’s economic stability and diplomatic standing.

Addressing a political gathering in Mardan on the occasion of prominent politician Malik Bashir joining PML-N along with his supporters, Engr Amir Muqam welcomed the new entrants and said their decision reflected confidence in the leadership of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that whether it was the network of motorways, Danish Schools System, universities or hospitals, every sector experienced remarkable progress during PML-N governments that brought positive changes in people lives. He added that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif successfully steered the country away from economic collapse after poor policies of PTI Govt during 2018-2022.

Engr Amir Muqam recalled that despite alleged rigging and the shutdown of the Results Transmission System (RTS) during the 2018 general elections, then Opposition Leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had offered dialogue to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on key national issues, including the economy and eradication of terrorism. However, he said PTI failed to respond positively and avoided dialogue.

Criticizing PTI’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that despite over 12 years in power, the party failed to provide relief to the people. He added that public problems increased while education and health sectors suffered due to ill-planned experiments.

He said that development in KP was limited to social media claims, while PTI leadership remained focused on Adiala Jail instead of governance and combating corruption. Engr Amir Muqam stated that the people of KP were now seeking change due to PTI’s poor performance and were joining PML-N in large numbers.

Welcoming Malik Bashir to the party, he expressed hope that the new entrant would utilize his energies to strengthen PML-N in Mardan district.