Pakistan, UAE vow to boost trade and strategic cooperation during MBZ’s official visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination on matters of mutual interest and stressed the need to expand bilateral trade during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan.

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was accorded a warm welcome, with JF-17 fighter jets escorting his aircraft as it entered Pakistani airspace.

He was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Prime Minister Shehbaz, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with senior cabinet members and government officials.

The national anthems of both countries were played, a 21-gun salute was fired, and an honour guard lined up to salute the UAE president.

Military and traditional bands delivered ceremonial performances, while groups of children waving the flags of both nations lined the route.

The UAE president was also presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Children dressed in traditional attire welcomed President Al Nahyan, holding the national flags of Pakistan and the UAE, adding colour to the reception ceremony.

The UAE president’s delegation comprised his advisers, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi.

The UAE delegation also included several federal ministers and senior officials.

According to the Foreign Office, this was Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan as the UAE president. He had earlier visited Pakistan on a private trip in January this year.

Sheikh Mohamed later held detailed talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz, focusing on further strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries. According to an official statement, the leaders reviewed progress in existing areas of cooperation and explored ways to deepen engagement across multiple sectors.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing collaboration in economic cooperation, investment, energy, infrastructure development, information technology, technology, and people-to-people exchanges. They also highlighted the need to boost bilateral trade, noting its strong potential for mutually beneficial growth.

The two leaders exchanged views on key regional and international developments and reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining close coordination on issues of mutual concern. Expressing satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, they reiterated their resolve to work together to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The statement said the visit would further strengthen the deep brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE and help consolidate their strategic partnership.

This is President Sheikh Mohamed’s second visit to Pakistan this year, following his earlier meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz in Rahim Yar Khan in January. During the current visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the minerals sector, according to the Foreign Office.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz welcomed the UAE president’s visit, describing Pakistan-UAE relations as “timeless and exemplary,” and said it was a matter of pride that Pakistan was chosen for his first official foreign visit.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, supported by a large Pakistani diaspora in the Emirates. The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s major trading partners and a key source of remittances.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz had expressed Pakistan’s interest in attracting increased UAE investment in sectors including energy, minerals, information technology, railways, and aviation.

To facilitate the visit, the Islamabad district administration declared a local holiday in the capital on Friday, while essential services continued to operate. Traffic diversions were also implemented on major roads, with police advising commuters to allow extra travel time.

The FO, in its earlier statement, stated that the visit would provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The government had declared a public holiday in Islamabad in view of President Al Nahyan’s visit to Pakistan.

Following a notification issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar, the Islamabad High Court and Islamabad district courts remain closed, along with the Senate Secretariat and the National Assembly Secretariat.

The registrar of the Federal Constitutional Court also announced a public holiday, canceling today’s cause list.

However, under a Cabinet Division notification, banks, essential services offices, including those of Capital Development Authority (CDA), police, IESCO, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, remained operational.