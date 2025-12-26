Pakistan marks Quaid-e-Azam’s 149th birth anniversary with national tributes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday observed the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with ceremonies, prayers and official messages reaffirming a national commitment to his guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline.

The day was marked as a public holiday across the country. It began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals, while special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr for national peace, stability and prosperity.

The national flag was hoisted on public and private buildings, and Qur’an Khwani was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, where a change of guards ceremony also took place. A contingent from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul formally assumed guard duties at the mausoleum.

Born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi, Quaid-e-Azam led the political struggle that resulted in the creation of Pakistan as an independent state for Muslims of the subcontinent.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages, said the birth anniversary served as a reminder of the resolve, vision and perseverance that shaped the country. They said democracy, justice and equality, championed by the Quaid, remained central to Pakistan’s national journey.

Both leaders urged citizens, particularly the youth, to uphold Jinnah’s ideals and play a constructive role in building a peaceful, inclusive and forward-looking Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with the chiefs of the navy and air force, also paid tribute to the founder of the nation. In a joint message, the armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and contributing to national stability and development in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision. Christmas greetings were also extended to the Christian community.

In Sindh, federal and provincial leaders visited Mazar-e-Quaid to lay floral wreaths and offer prayers. Senior ministers, members of the provincial cabinet and top civil and police officials attended the ceremonies. Speaking to the media, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said the Quaid’s leadership and sacrifice continued to guide the nation, stressing that progress depended on adherence to his principles.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said faith, unity and discipline were not symbolic slogans but the foundation of effective governance. He said the ideology of Pakistan called for justice, merit and public welfare, adding that the provincial government was committed to translating these principles into practice.

Across the country, the day concluded with renewed calls to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a democratic, just and inclusive Pakistan.