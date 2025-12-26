Pakistan lodges demarche with UK over threats to Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said it had issued a demarche to the United Kingdom’s envoy in Islamabad over threats made against Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest outside the Pakistani consulate in Bradford.

FO spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said that the UK Acting Head of Mission Matt Cannell was formally handed the demarche — a diplomatic protest — regarding the former ruling party’s overseas event.

According to the Foreign Office, a video uploaded by the “UKPTIOFFICIAL” account shows a woman speaker at the protest making a violent threat involving a car bomb against Field Marshal Munir. The remarks were likened to the plane explosion that killed former president General Zia ul Haq nearly three decades ago.

The FO said Pakistan had conveyed its serious concerns to the British authorities and expected appropriate action under UK law.

Meanwhile, two Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) ministers of state said on Friday that the federal government has formally written to British authorities, seeking action over what it described as inciteful statements made in a video circulating on social media.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry and Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani told media that the video contained a threat against the head of Pakistan’s armed forces.

While Kayani directly named the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with the incident, Chaudhry refrained from identifying any political party.

The video shows a woman making violent remarks without naming an individual, saying someone should be “blown up in a car.” She is seen surrounded by people holding PTI flags.

Commenting on the matter, Chaudhry said Pakistan had formally approached the UK government and expected action in accordance with British law and the justice system. He said the state had the right to pursue legal action against individuals targeting its institutions.

He added that complaints had previously been raised regarding the use of social media platforms to incite hatred against state institutions and political figures, noting that video evidence of the incident was available.

“This is neither a political issue nor a matter of freedom of speech,” Chaudhry said, adding that such statements constituted a violation of international law and British legislation, particularly the UK’s Terrorism Act 2006.

He stressed that states are responsible for ensuring that their citizens, asylum seekers or residents do not incite violence or rebellion against other sovereign nations. Chaudhry said the explicit reference to a car bomb made the threat targeted and concerning, suggesting it appeared carefully planned.

“Inciting terrorism or provoking violence cannot be termed freedom of expression,” he said, expressing hope that the British government would take action. He added that Pakistan had other legal options if the matter was not addressed.

Separately, Kayani described the video as “unacceptable” and “deeply unfortunate,” accusing PTI of promoting violence and threats under the guise of political activity.

He alleged that the party had crossed a red line by threatening the life of the army chief during what he termed a political protest, calling PTI a national security threat. Referring to the events of May 9, Kayani said attacks on soldiers and threats against the military leadership underscored his claim.

Asked whether Pakistan would pursue further action, Kayani said the government would first urge the UK to conduct an immediate investigation but remained open to exploring other legal avenues.

Earlier this month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the government would seek the repatriation of individuals from the UK, including YouTubers accused of targeting state institutions.

On December 4, Naqvi submitted extradition papers for former special assistant to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja during a meeting with UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott, alleging their involvement in spreading anti-state propaganda online.