Pakistan, Jordan reaffirm commitment to enhancing military, bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday received Major General Yousef Ahmed Al Huneiti, Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing military and bilateral cooperation, according to the military’s media wing.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security dynamics.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Jordan and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to address evolving security challenges,” the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary, Maj Gen Al-Huneiti, appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and lauded their contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve between Field Marshal Munir and Maj Gen Al-Huneiti to deepen military cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

This follows earlier interactions, including a meeting on November 16, when Field Marshal Munir reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing military-to-military cooperation with Jordan and jointly realising a vision of a stable and peaceful region.

During an official visit by Jordan’s King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the army chief highlighted the “strong defence partnership” between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom.

On October 23, King Abdullah II lauded the Pakistan military’s contributions to regional peace and security during a meeting with Field Marshal Munir in Jordan. During that visit, Munir also called on Maj Gen Al-Huneiti at General Headquarters in Amman, where he was welcomed with a guard of honour.

Attempted Ambush Thwarted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali

The security situation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, turned tense on Thursday following an hour-long exchange of heavy fire between security forces and militants, leaving three security personnel and at least 20 civilians injured.

According to security sources, Fitna al-Khawarij militants—a term used by the state for banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operatives—attempted to attack a convoy on the main highway.

Clashes erupted around noon in adjoining areas of Mir Ali, with mortar shells landing on residential houses in Hasokhel, Muski, and Ippi areas, injuring civilians, including women and children.

Security forces cordoned off Mir Ali Bazaar and surrounding areas, while intermittent aerial firing triggered panic among residents. Commercial activities were suspended as people stayed confined to their homes amid fear and uncertainty.

The Bannu–Miranshah main road was completely closed at Khajori checkpost, resulting in long queues and severe inconvenience to travelers. A loud explosion was reported near the Muski area, while a security check post at Hasokhel Bridge came under heavy weapon attack. Intense gunfire left three security personnel injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent of Mir Ali DHQ Hospital, Dr Munir Aslam, confirmed that 20 injured persons were brought to the hospital, seven of whom were referred to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu due to their critical condition, while treatment of the remaining injured is underway.

Local residents, carrying white flags, assisted in transporting the injured to hospitals despite the dangerous situation.

Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area, which remained tense at the time of reporting. Multiple incidents of terrorism and violence have been reported from Mir Ali in recent weeks, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.