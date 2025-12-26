Pakistan belongs equally to all citizens, regardless of faith as nation marks Quaid’s birthday, Christmas

PM, President reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to protection of life, property, and religious dignity for all citizens

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of minorities, declaring that Pakistan belongs equally to all its citizens, regardless of faith.

His remarks came during a Christmas ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office, coinciding with the nation’s observance of the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan.

Addressing the event, the prime minister highlighted the teachings of Jesus Christ (Hazrat Isa AS), describing him as a symbol of peace, compassion, and service to humanity. He said the message of love, justice, and tolerance preached by Jesus Christ remains deeply relevant today and aligns with the core principles of Islam and Pakistan’s founding vision.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the Christian community’s historic and ongoing contributions to Pakistan, particularly in education, healthcare, defence, and the justice system. He acknowledged prominent figures including Justice A.R. Cornelius for strengthening the judiciary, Air Commodore Cecil Chaudhry (Shaheed) for his valour in defence, Dr Ruth Pfau for her humanitarian work against leprosy, and Haroon William (Shaheed) for his ultimate sacrifice in protecting the country.

Referring to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the prime minister underscored that the founder guaranteed full religious freedom and equal legal rights for all citizens, including the freedom to worship without fear in churches, temples, gurdwaras, and mosques. He emphasised that these principles are enshrined in the Constitution and remain central to the state’s policies.

PM Shehbaz assured the Christian community that the government would not tolerate any form of injustice, discrimination, or violence against minorities. “Whether Christian, Hindu, or Sikh, no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said, pledging protection of life, property, and religious dignity for all Pakistanis. He further stressed that Islam teaches respect for all religions, making interfaith harmony and mutual respect essential for national unity and progress.

Extending warm greetings on Christmas, the prime minister highlighted the special significance of December 25, which marks both the birth of Jesus Christ and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, praying for peace, prosperity, and harmony in the country. The ceremony was attended by Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, bishops, clergy members, diplomats including the Ambassador of the Vatican, federal ministers, parliamentarians, and other dignitaries.

President Reaffirms Commitment to Religious Freedom and Harmony

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and worldwide, describing the festival as a message of hope, peace, and compassion. In his message, he said Christmas symbolises love, tolerance, and empathy, values crucial for promoting harmony and peaceful coexistence in society.

President Zardari recalled that Quaid-i-Azam guaranteed complete religious freedom, allowing citizens to practice their beliefs without fear or discrimination. He also paid tribute to the Christian community’s contributions in politics, defence, education, and healthcare, highlighting the services of S.P. Singha and Air Commodore Cecil Chaudhry.

The president reaffirmed the government’s resolve to promote religious harmony, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, noting that diversity is Pakistan’s strength. He concluded by praying for peace, good health, and prosperity for the Christian community, expressing hope that the festive occasion would strengthen bonds of harmony nationwide.

Nation Observes Quaid-i-Azam’s 149th Birth Anniversary

The nation also celebrated the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with patriotic zeal, paying tribute to his visionary leadership and renewing the pledge to uphold his principles of faith, unity, and discipline.

President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the enduring relevance of Jinnah’s leadership, urging citizens to follow his vision of democracy, constitutionalism, social justice, and religious harmony to guide Pakistan toward stability and progress.

Federal ministers, governors, and chief ministers issued messages emphasising national unity, tolerance, and adherence to constitutional values. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid, while provincial governors underscored the need to follow Quaid’s vision in letter and spirit.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi paid glowing tribute to the Father of the Nation, describing his leadership as unparalleled and unprecedented, and noting that Quaid-i-Azam’s motto of unity, faith, and discipline remains a living guide for the country.

The leadership of the armed forces, including Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, also paid homage.

Messages were issued by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir leadership, while media across Pakistan aired special programmes highlighting Quaid-i-Azam’s role in creating Pakistan and the continued relevance of his ideals for national unity, peace, and progress.