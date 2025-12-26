On Quaid Day and Christmas, Dar underscores Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive values

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday said the coincidence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary with the celebration of Christmas reflected Pakistan’s inclusive national vision and its moral foundations based on equality, pluralism and respect for fundamental rights.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Ishaq Dar paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, describing him as the founder of Pakistan and a statesman of firm principles and clear vision. He said Quaid-e-Azam had envisaged Pakistan as a democratic state where all citizens would enjoy equal rights regardless of religion, race or ethnicity.

Recalling the August 11, 1947 address of the founder of the nation, the deputy prime minister said Quaid-e-Azam had unequivocally stated that the state would not discriminate among its citizens. He added that Pakistan’s commitment to protecting minority rights, ensuring equality and upholding religious freedom remained a fundamental element of the Constitution and the country’s national ethos.

Extending Christmas greetings to the Christian community, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s adherence to religious freedom, equality and pluralism, as envisioned by the founding fathers and guaranteed by the Constitution. He acknowledged the significant contributions of Christian citizens to national development, particularly in education, healthcare, public service and national defence, and praised their dedication and patriotism.

The deputy prime minister said the message of Christmas reflected universal values of peace, compassion, sacrifice and love for humanity, noting that these ideals resonated with Islamic teachings as well as the principles advocated by Quaid-e-Azam.

At a time of rising global polarisation and intolerance, he said Pakistan continued to uphold pluralism, interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence, adding that the country’s diversity was a source of strength and pride.

Concluding his message, Ishaq Dar urged citizens to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of peace and goodwill, extended greetings to Christians around the world and paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.