Navin Waqar explains her approach to playing a minority role on television

Navin Waqar is one of Pakistan’s most respected television actors, widely remembered for her performance as Sara in the hit drama Humsafar. Over the years, she has appeared in several successful projects, including Saya e Deewar Bhi Nahi, Paristan, and 101 Talaqain. She is currently earning praise for her role in the drama Case No. 9, which has been steadily gaining attention from viewers.

In a recent appearance on a YouTube show by Fuchsia Magazine, Navin Waqar opened up about portraying Manisha, a Hindu character in Case No. 9. She explained that the inclusion of minority characters was intentional and long overdue, as such communities are rarely represented in mainstream television despite being part of Pakistani society.

Speaking about the role, she shared that the drama addresses sensitive realities, including issues faced by different communities. She said that inclusivity matters and that stories should reflect the diversity that exists in real life. Navin revealed that she initially faced objections about accepting the role, but felt it was important to move forward responsibly.

While discussing her portrayal, she clarified that she consciously avoided stereotypical depictions. She explained that Hindu characters are often shown wearing specific attire or symbols at all times, which does not reflect real life. Instead, she based her performance on people she has personally known in Pakistan, adopting a balanced and respectful approach to ensure that no community felt misrepresented or offended.

Navin Waqar also shared how she came on board for the project. She recalled being told that the role was part of an ensemble cast, with each character contributing meaningfully to the story. After hearing about Manisha’s background and her strength as a character, Navin said she immediately felt connected to the role and was confident about joining the project, especially after learning about the rest of the cast.

Describing Manisha, she said the character stands firmly against injustice and refuses to stay silent in the face of wrongdoing. According to Navin, Manisha cannot live with someone who witnesses crime and chooses to ignore it. She admired the fact that the drama portrays women as strong and decisive, noting that all female characters in the story are shown as empowered individuals who speak up and take action.

Navin Waqar concluded by expressing pride in being part of a drama that highlights social issues with sensitivity and depth, adding that the positive response from viewers, especially from the Hindu community, has been deeply encouraging.