Luxury car worth over Rs1 crore taken in fake raid in Karachi. CCTV goes viral

A luxury vehicle valued at more than Rs1 crore was stolen in a brazen incident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar early Friday morning, with CCTV footage capturing the suspects posing as police officers during the crime.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:00am when armed men wearing police-style caps and using a vehicle fitted with police lights intercepted the car owner. The suspects allegedly introduced themselves as personnel from the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell, forcing the victim to comply.

The attackers then drove the victim along Scheme 33 before abandoning him and fleeing with the car. Authorities said the CCTV footage clearly shows the suspects’ arrival, their fake police setup and the route they used to escape.

Karachi police have circulated the footage to stations across the city and launched a wide-ranging operation to trace the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident highlighting rising street crime, another CCTV video from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 10-A has gone viral, showing a young man being robbed outside his home for the fourth time.

The footage shows three armed men approaching the victim as he was about to ride his motorcycle. Despite neighbours raising alarms, one suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the others took his mobile phone and motorcycle before escaping.

Police said the clear footage of the suspects’ faces could help identify those involved, as public concern grows over the frequency of street crimes in the city.