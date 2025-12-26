Low pass rate marks foreign graduates’ medical registration exam

The National University of Medical Sciences has released the results of the National Registration Examination, showing that only slightly more than 20 percent of foreign medical and dental graduates cleared the test.

The examination was held on December 14 across Pakistan in accordance with the policy of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. A total of 7,076 candidates registered, including 6,993 medical and 83 dental graduates. Of these, 7,012 candidates appeared, while 64 remained absent.

According to the results, 1,473 candidates passed the examination, comprising 1,467 medical graduates and six dental graduates. This translates into a medical pass rate of 21.17 percent, while the dental pass rate stood at 7.23 percent.

Under PMDC regulations, two National Registration Examinations are conducted each year for foreign medical graduates. In the previous exam held on June 25, 5,035 candidates registered, including 4,994 medical and 41 dental graduates. All medical candidates appeared in that exam, while 41 candidates were absent. A total of 1,252 candidates passed, all from the medical category, resulting in a pass rate of 25.26 percent.

The PMDC said the results of both examinations have been uploaded on its official website, where candidates can check their status using their roll numbers. The dates for the Step-II clinical examination will be announced shortly.

Candidates who clear both steps of the examination will be issued provisional registration certificates by the PMDC, allowing them to undertake house jobs either in Pakistan or abroad.

The council stressed that the results were compiled strictly on merit and in line with standard policies and international practices. It also advised students and parents to ensure admission only to recognised and reputable medical and dental institutions abroad, warning that studying at unrecognised or substandard institutions could harm professional prospects and result in a loss of time and financial resources.