Low pass rate highlights challenges for foreign medical graduates in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Medical Sciences has announced the results of the National Registration Examination, revealing that slightly more than 20 percent of foreign medical and dental graduates were able to clear the test. The examination was held on December 14 across Pakistan in accordance with policies set by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

A total of 7,076 candidates registered for the exam, including 6,993 medical graduates and 83 dental graduates. Of these, 7,012 candidates appeared, while 64 remained absent. Only 1,473 candidates successfully passed the examination, comprising 1,467 medical graduates and six dental graduates. This translated into a medical pass rate of 21.17 percent and a significantly lower dental pass rate of 7.23 percent.

Under PMDC regulations, the National Registration Examination for foreign medical graduates is conducted twice each year. In the previous sitting held on June 25, 5,035 candidates registered, including 4,994 medical and 41 dental graduates. All medical candidates appeared for the exam, while 41 candidates were absent. In that session, 1,252 medical graduates passed, resulting in a pass rate of 25.26 percent.

The results of both examinations have been uploaded to the PMDC website, where candidates can check their status using their assigned roll numbers. Authorities have confirmed that dates for the Step-II clinical examination will be announced shortly. Candidates who successfully clear both stages will be issued provisional registration certificates, allowing them to undertake house jobs either within Pakistan or overseas.

The PMDC stated that the results were compiled strictly on merit and in line with standard assessment policies consistent with international practices. The council also advised students and parents to exercise caution when choosing medical and dental institutions abroad, warning that admission to unrecognised or low-quality institutions could seriously undermine future professional prospects and result in the loss of time and financial resources.