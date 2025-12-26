Lahore doctor alleges coercion by ASP Shehrbano Naqvi over disputed medical case

LAHORE: A Lahore-based doctor has accused Superintendent of Police Shehrbano Naqvi of pressuring him into paying millions of rupees to a patient following a medical dispute, allegations the officer has categorically denied, reported by ARY news.

Dr Ali Zain-ul-Abideen claimed he was forced to make repeated payments to a female patient who underwent laser eye surgery at his clinic earlier this year. According to the doctor, the procedure, carried out in April, was medically successful and completed without complications.

He alleged that he was summoned to a police station on the instructions of SP Naqvi, who was serving as ASP Defence at the time, and was told that the surgery had been improperly performed. Dr Ali Zain said he was instructed to refund the patient so she could seek treatment elsewhere.

The doctor further claimed the patient had already taken Rs400,000 from his clinic, despite paying Rs150,000 for the procedure. He said that even after informing the officer that the amount had been returned, he was allegedly told to pay again.

According to Dr Ali Zain, sustained pressure led him to hand over three cheques totalling Rs10 million to the patient. He said one cheque had already been encashed, while legal steps were taken to stop payment on the remaining two. He added that the total amount taken from him so far stood at Rs7.5 million and alleged the patient appeared to have close links with police officials.

The doctor also accused SP Naqvi of sending SHO Khurram to his clinic to summon him again, claiming that during the visit his security guard was unlawfully detained and locked up. He argued that police had no authority to determine the outcome of a medical procedure without an assessment by a qualified medical board.

Responding to the accusations, SP Shehrbano Naqvi rejected all claims, stating that Dr Ali Zain visited her office only once and was merely advised to resolve the issue amicably with the patient. She denied using force or harassment and said no abuse or coercion was involved in the matter.