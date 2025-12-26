ISPR unveils Quaid-e-Azam Day anthem highlighting Jinnah’s vision

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday released a new patriotic song titled Paigham-e-Quaid to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day, paying tribute to Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to ISPR, the anthem reflects the vision, principles and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam while recalling the historic struggle and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan. The song highlights themes of national unity, resilience and determination, reaffirming the country’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and founding ideals.

ISPR said the lyrics and visuals draw inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of faith, discipline and justice, presenting his message in a manner aimed at inspiring people across generations.

Released on December 25, the anthem commemorates the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and reflects the respect and reverence held for him across the country.

The military’s media wing said the song also conveys a collective resolve to work towards a secure, dignified and prosperous Pakistan in line with the vision articulated by Quaid-e-Azam.