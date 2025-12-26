Sports

Fan lashes out at Hardik Pandya after selfie refusal

By News Desk
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of of England's captain Ben Stokes (unseen) for 27 runs during the final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17, 2022. - - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya found himself at the centre of an awkward moment after a fan hurled an abusive remark at him for refusing to take additional selfies.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place on Christmas night as Pandya was leaving a restaurant after attending a celebration. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Maheeka Sharma, and was seen holding her hand while exiting the venue.

Despite the late hour, a large crowd of fans had gathered outside. Pandya first escorted Maheeka Sharma to their car and then returned to the crowd, posing for selfies with several admirers.

During the interaction, one fan repeatedly called out to him for a photograph. Responding to the persistent request, Pandya remarked that he had already taken pictures and could not continue indefinitely.

As he turned to leave, the fan, unable to approach him due to security and the surrounding crowd, shouted an abusive phrase in Hindi meaning “go to hell.” Pandya did not react to the comment and continued walking towards his vehicle without engaging.

It remains unclear whether he heard the remark amid the noise or chose to ignore it. By staying calm and avoiding confrontation, Pandya prevented the situation from escalating, earning praise for his restraint and composure.

