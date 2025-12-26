ECP grants two-day extension for nomination papers in Islamabad local polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the deadline for submission of nomination papers by two days for candidates contesting the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad, setting December 30 as the new last date, officials said.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the extension was granted for the convenience of candidates, as the earlier deadline of December 27 coincided with official holidays and administrative constraints.

The decision follows a formal request by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which approached the commission seeking additional time for filing nomination papers. In an application submitted by Baldiat Committee Secretary Anjum Shahzad Tanoli, the party cited logistical difficulties arising from a government-declared holiday on December 26, warning that the schedule could create congestion at returning officers’ offices.

The ECP has already announced the full election schedule for the Islamabad Capital Territory, where local government terms expired in February 2021 but polls were delayed due to legislative changes. Under the revised timetable, nomination papers were issued on December 19, while filing is now scheduled from December 22 to December 30, excluding Quaid-i-Azam Day on December 25.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from December 30 to January 3, 2026, with the names of nominated candidates to be published on December 29. Appeals against returning officers’ decisions may be filed from January 5 to 8 and will be decided between January 9 and 13. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on January 15 after withdrawals and allocation of election symbols.

Polling for the Islamabad local government elections is scheduled for February 15, with results to be consolidated between February 16 and 19. Polling will be held from 8am to 4pm, the ECP said.

Islamabad comprises 125 union councils, each requiring at least nine councillors. PTI regional president Amir Mughal said the nomination process remained challenging due to the scale of the elections and criticised recent amendments to the Local Government Act 2015, alleging they could affect transparency.

Mughal also said PTI candidates would submit nomination papers under the banner of the Sunni Ittehad Council following the revocation of the party’s election symbol, adding that the party remained committed to participating fully in the local polls.