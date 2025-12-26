World

Doctor beats up patient who was struggling to breathe for shocking reason

By News Desk

SHIMLA: An Indian doctor is under investigation after allegedly assaulting a patient who said he was struggling to breathe and had asked to be spoken to respectfully at a government hospital in northern IndiaIndia.

The incident took place at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, where police have registered a report and hospital authorities have launched an internal inquiry. The alleged assault occurred on Monday and was captured in a video that has since circulated widely.

The patient, identified as Arjun Panwar, said he had visited the hospital for medical tests and lay down in a ward bed after experiencing breathing difficulties. He claimed the doctor spoke to him rudely without provocation, prompting him to object to the tone and ask for respectful treatment.

According to Panwar, the situation escalated into an argument after he requested oxygen following a bronchoscopy procedure. He alleged the doctor questioned his admission status and became confrontational when asked to maintain respectful conduct.

Panwar further claimed the doctor began hitting him, with footage showing a physical struggle near the hospital bed and the doctor allegedly striking the patient multiple times before bystanders intervened. Witnesses can be seen attempting to separate the two as tensions rose in the ward.

The incident drew a large crowd at the hospital, with people demanding action against the doctor. Hospital administration later announced the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Dr Rahul Rao, medical superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College, said the inquiry committee would submit its report soon and confirmed that a complaint against the doctor had also been lodged with the police.

