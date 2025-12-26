Chinese tourist found dead after fall from Islamabad apartment building

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese national lost her life after reportedly falling from the rooftop of a residential building in the G-8 sector of Islamabad, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident has prompted an investigation as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

According to initial police findings, the woman was identified as Wan Rou Ping, who was visiting Pakistan on a tourist visa. She is said to have fallen from the roof of the building and sustained severe head injuries, which proved fatal.

Law enforcement officials moved her body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and said inquiries are ongoing. Police stated that no possibility has been ruled out at this stage as investigators examine whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

The incident occurred in the G-8 residential area, a sector of Islamabad known for apartment complexes and housing. Authorities are collecting evidence and statements to establish a clearer picture of what led to the tragic incident.

Earlier this year, a separate case in Islamabad also drew attention when a young Afghan refugee girl died after jumping from a residential building, highlighting concerns over similar incidents in the capital.