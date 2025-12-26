China imposes countermeasures against U.S. military-related companies, senior executives

BEIJING: China on Friday announced a decision to impose countermeasures against 20 U.S. military-related companies and 10 senior executives in response to the latest U.S. announcement of large-scale arms sales to China’s Taiwan region, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The U.S. act seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, interferes in China’s internal affairs, and undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the statement.

The 20 companies listed in the List of Targets of Countermeasures are Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, L3Harris Maritime Services, Boeing in St. Louis, Gibbs & Cox, Inc., Advanced Acoustic Concepts, VSE Corporation, Sierra Technical Services, Inc., Red Cat Holdings, Inc., Teal Drones, Inc., ReconCraft, High Point Aerotechnologies, Epirus, Inc., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Area-I, Blue Force Technologies, Dive Technologies, Vantor, Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc., Rhombus Power Inc., and Lazarus Enterprises Inc.

The 10 senior executives as listed in the List of Targets of Countermeasures are: Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries; John Cantillon, vice president of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and vice president and principal accounting officer of L3Harris Maritime Services; Michael J. Carnovale, president and chief executive officer of Advanced Acoustic Concepts; John A. Cuomo, president and chief executive officer of VSE Corporation; Mitch McDonald, president of Teal Drones, Inc.; Anshuman Roy, founder and chief executive Officer of Rhombus Power Inc.; Dan Smoot, president and chief executive officer of Vantor; Aaditya Devarakonda, chief executive officer of Dedrone Holdings Inc.; Ann Wood, president of High Point Aerotechnologies; and Jay Hoflich, co-founder and chief executive officer of ReconCraft.

Their movable and immovable properties and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen, and all organizations and individuals within China shall be prohibited from engaging in transactions, cooperation and other activities with them; and the 10 senior executives shall be denied visas or entry into China (including Hong Kong and Macao), according to the statement.

Responding to a related query at a regular press briefing, a spokesperson for the ministry stressed that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and is the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations.

Anyone who attempts to cross the line and make provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China’s firm response, said the spokesperson, adding that any company or individual who engages in arms sales to Taiwan will pay the price for the wrongdoing.

“No country or force shall ever underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson said.

China once again urges the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, act on the commitment of the U.S. leader, stop the dangerous moves of arming Taiwan, stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, the spokesperson said.

China will continue to take resolute measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, added the spokesperson.