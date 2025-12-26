NATIONAL

Birthday vlog sparks debate after Ducky Bhai receives costly fan gift

By News Desk

Ducky Bhai, who boasts more than nine million subscribers on YouTube, has once again found himself at the centre of online discussion. The daily vlogger recently returned to content creation after a prolonged legal ordeal that saw him arrested, his accounts frozen, and funds confiscated. Following his release after nearly three years, he resumed vlogging, much to the excitement of his followers, with his videos quickly regaining strong viewership.

In a recent birthday vlog, Ducky Bhai shared moments from unboxing gifts sent by fans. Among the presents was a cheque worth Rs. 1 million, signed and gifted by a supporter named Adil Zahid. Visibly surprised, the YouTuber accepted the cheque, thanked the fan, and stated that he intended to donate the amount to charity, promising to document the process in a future vlog. He also remarked that the likelihood of the cheque being fake was minimal due to strict laws governing fraudulent cheques.

However, the public reaction to the video was sharply divided. Many social media users criticised the display, accusing him of unnecessary drama and questioning his intentions. Some comments suggested the moment was scripted, while others expressed frustration over such content dominating social media feeds.

At the same time, a section of viewers came to his defence, arguing that the backlash was driven by jealousy and that the YouTuber had done nothing wrong by sharing a fan’s gesture and pledging to donate it. The mixed reactions once again highlighted how polarising online personalities can be, especially when personal milestones and public platforms intersect.

The episode has added to ongoing conversations about influencer culture in Pakistan, where public figures often face intense scrutiny for their choices, even during celebratory moments.

