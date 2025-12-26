World

Awami League will not be allowed to participate in Bangladesh election: Interim govt

By Agencies

DHAKA: The interim government of Bangladesh has confirmed that the Awami League, led by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, will not participate in the February 2026 national parliamentary elections due to a ban on its activities.

The Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Shafikul Alam, announced that the Awami League, whose political activities are currently banned in the country, will not be able to participate in the upcoming national polls.

During a press conference, following a meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government, Shafikul Alam, in response to a reporter’s question about a letter reportedly sent to the Chief Adviser by US lawmakers expressing concern over the ban on the Awami League, made this remark.

He said that he had not seen the letter and was not aware of it. However, he emphasised that the government’s position regarding the Awami League is clear. “Since the Awami League’s activities are banned and the Election Commission has deregistered the party, the Awami League will not be able to take part in this election,” the secretary said.

Earlier in May, the interim government issued a gazette notification banning all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated, associated, and fraternal organisations.

Previous article
Malaysia ex-PM Najib convicted of abuse of power in 1MDB trial
Next article
ECP grants two-day extension for nomination papers in Islamabad local polls
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP CM Sohail Afridi arrives in Lahore for three-day visit

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrived in Lahore on Friday on a three-day visit, during which he is scheduled to hold a...

Ahsan Iqbal clarifies live TV interruption during interview

Shahzad Akbar dismisses viral image as police probe Cambridge attack

ECP grants two-day extension for nomination papers in Islamabad local polls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.