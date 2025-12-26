Appeal sheds light on why Sean Diddy Combs seeks early release

Sean Diddy Combs has filed an appeal asking the court to reconsider his imprisonment while he serves a four-year sentence tied to prostitution-related charges. Through his legal team, the rapper has argued that the punishment handed down to him is excessively harsh and difficult to endure.

The 56-year-old artist, whose real name is Sean Combs, is currently being held at FCI Fort Dix. He was transferred to the facility from MDC-Brooklyn in October and is now housed in a specialised drug treatment unit. Under current terms, he is not eligible for release until 2028.

While Combs was cleared of more serious allegations, including racketeering and sex trafficking, his lawyers claim that the court relied on evidence from those dismissed charges when determining his sentence. According to the defence, this approach significantly extended his time behind bars beyond what is typical for the offences he was convicted of.

At Fort Dix, Combs is enrolled in programmes aimed at addressing substance-related issues and maintaining strict compliance with prison regulations. Sources say he has kept a low profile, focusing on self-improvement and staying occupied through structured activities.

Despite his incarceration, the I’ll Be Missing You rapper remains in regular contact with his professional team and is quietly planning for life after prison. Friends note that he continues to think about music, business ventures, and rebuilding his future once his sentence is complete.

The appeal process is now being closely followed by fans and legal observers alike, as its outcome could potentially alter the length of Combs’ prison term.