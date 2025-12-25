Unity over venom

With Pakistan facing a myriad of issues, including internal and external security threats, and at a time when the nation needs unity and harmony for the sake of the country’s stability and future, there are politicians spewing venom against state institutions, polarising the already polarised society. This is regrettable.

Such politicians are increasingly being seen as figures whose actions seem to exacerbate problems rather than offering solutions. Instead of fostering constructive measures and serving the people, their frequent confrontational statements and unnecessary and inflammatory speeches are contributing to the rising level of tension in society. The spread of inaccurate reports and misleading information is damaging the country’s overall stability.

The armed forces are one of the most important pillars of the state. In this context, speaking against them or adopting a confrontational tone sends the wrong message, and can encourage hostile narratives from outside. Pakistan’s survival, political stability and democracy require patience, responsibility and sensible behaviour by all concerned.

Difference of opinion is natural and everyone has the right to disagree, but when it comes to national matters, unity, careful planning and collaboration are essential elements.

A practical political strategy can provide real solutions, not threats to state insti-tutions. We need politicians who may have the capacity and the desire to build bridges. The preferred option should be diplomacy and dialogue, not daily confrontation. This is the only approach and the way forward that will lower political tensions, protect democracy, and benefit the country.

HAYAN AHMED KHAN

ISLAMABAD