World

Senior IS leader killed in coordination with US-led coalition, Syrian officials say

By Agencies

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities on Thursday said they killed a senior leader in the Islamic State group in coordination with the US-led coalition, hours after the arrest near Damascus of another leader.

Syrian security and intelligence forces, working in coordination with the international coalition, conducted what the interior ministry described as a “precise security operation”.

“The operation resulted in neutralising the terrorist Mohammad Shahada, known as Abu Omar Shaddad, who is considered one of the prominent IS leaders in Syria,” it added.

“This operation comes as confirmation of the effectiveness of joint coordination between the national security agencies and international partners.”

Hours earlier, authorities said they captured Taha al-Zoubi, also known as Abu Omar Tabiya, an IS leader in Damascus, along with several of his men on Wednesday.

A December 13 attack killed two US soldiers and an American civilian.

Washington blamed the attack on a lone IS gunman in Syria’s Palmyra.

In retaliation, US forces conducted strikes on scores of IS targets in Syria.

The strikes killed five members of the terrorist group, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In November, during a visit by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Washington, Syria officially joined the US-led coalition against IS.

Sharaa was formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda and fought IS at the height of his country’s civil war.

Previous article
14 countries, including Britain, Canada and France, condemn new settlements in occupied West Bank
Next article
In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Malaysia’s Islamic body ‘gravely alarmed’ over anti-Muslim crimes in India

KUALA LUMPUR: Escalation of anti-Muslim hate campaigns across India is gravely alarming, the Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia (MAPIM) has said. According to Kashmir Media...

In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza

14 countries, including Britain, Canada and France, condemn new settlements in occupied West Bank

Opposition alliance willing to accept PM’s talks offer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.