Pakistani LA Consulate warns against fake visa notices amid rising online fraud

Consulate disassociates from unauthorised agents, warns of financial and identity risks and urging public to avoid intermediaries or unauthorised websites

Confirms online message claiming ‘important notice’ for Pakistan visas applicants as phishing scam

Says fraudulent links aim to steal passport, bank, and social security details, warns victims risk losing life savings, unauthorised bank access, and fraudulent loans

WASHINGTON: The Pakistani Consulate in Los Angeles on Wednesday issued a stern warning against a circulating online message falsely claiming to be an “important notice” regarding Pakistan visas, cautioning the public against phishing scams designed to steal sensitive personal and financial information.

Officials confirmed that the fraudulent message, circulating on social media and messaging platforms, is not authorised by the government and is part of a wider pattern of scams targeting unsuspecting visa applicants.

A statement displayed prominently on the consulate’s website warned that the Consulate General disassociates itself from all unauthorised individuals, agents, or entities and will not be responsible for any loss, delay, misrepresentation, or other consequences arising from engagement with them.

The message falsely purports to originate from the consulate and directs applicants to submit information via unauthorised links, potentially harvesting passport details, social security numbers, bank account information, and credit card data. Such information can later be used for identity theft, financial fraud, or other criminal activities.

The consulate reiterated that Pakistani visa applications must only be submitted through the official government online portal: https://visa.nadra.gov.pk

Applicants were urged to avoid intermediaries, agents, or unofficial websites, regardless of claims of faster processing or special access.

Officials also advised caution when sharing personal or financial information online, noting that requests for social security numbers, bank details, or other identity-related data in relation to visa applications should be treated as red flags. The public was urged to verify all information through official channels and report suspicious messages or websites to the relevant authorities.

“This advisory is being issued in the public interest to protect applicants from scams that can have devastating financial and personal consequences,” the consulate said. Applicants seeking official guidance and updated visa information were instructed to visit the consulate’s website at https://pakconsulatela.org/visa-services

The warning comes amid a global surge in online fraud. According to the US Federal Trade Commission, consumers in the United States reported losses exceeding $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024 — a sharp rise from previous years—as scammers increasingly exploit phishing, identity theft, and impersonation tactics.

Data show a significant uptick in credit card fraud and identity theft, with hundreds of thousands of cases reported in 2025 alone, illustrating how stolen personal and financial information is misused. Cybersecurity researchers also documented an 18 per cent increase in phishing attacks in Pakistan during 2024, targeting individuals with deceptive links and spoofed communication.

Courts in the United States and other countries have sentenced individuals involved in multi-million-dollar phishing and fraud schemes, where victims were defrauded through impersonation and deceptive communications.

Officials noted that victims of similar scams have, in some cases, lost their entire life savings, as stolen data is exploited to access bank accounts, obtain fraudulent loans, or conduct unauthorised transfers.