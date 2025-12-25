Pakistan MMA marks major milestone with victory at BRAVE 103

LAHORE: Pakistan’s growing presence on the global MMA stage was on full display as its athletes delivered high-impact performances at BRAVE 103, one of Central Asia’s premier combat sports events.

In a commanding showing, Ismail Khan secured a second-round submission victory, showcasing composure, technical dominance, and championship-level awareness. Competing against a seasoned regional contender, Ismail controlled the fight before closing it decisively on the ground, a performance that underlined the rapid rise of Pakistani fighters on the international circuit.

The night also marked a significant moment for Rizwan Ali, who headlined the event in front of a packed Uzbek crowd. Facing the hometown favourite in hostile territory, Rizwan fought with trademark grit and heart.

Despite a valiant effort, he suffered the first professional loss of his career. Post-fight, Rizwan confirmed that he entered the bout carrying an injury sustained during camp but chose to compete regardless, demonstrating the warrior mindset that has defined his rise. “This is part of the journey,” he said after the fight. “I’ll recover, reset, and come back stronger.”

The atmosphere inside the arena reflected the magnitude of the occasion, with a partisan crowd rallying behind their local hero and witnessing elite-level competition rarely seen in the region. For Pakistan MMA, the night marked another major milestone, competing, and winning, on one of Central Asia’s biggest stages.

With continued international exposure and structured development through the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the trajectory is clear: Pakistan’s fighters are no longer outsiders on the global stage, they are contenders.