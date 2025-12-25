Pakistan created through historic political struggle under dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, said here Thursday that Pakistan was created after a matchless political struggle by the Muslims of the subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and that Pakistanis carry a great responsibility to work tirelessly to transform the country into an economic power in line with Quaid’s vision.

Addressing a cake-cutting ceremony held to mark the birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, which was attended in large numbers by party workers and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Engr Amir Muqam said Quaid-e-Azam was a leader par excellence whose golden principles of unity, faith and discipline provide a complete roadmap for achieving national and personal goals.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had played a vital role in the completion of Quaid’s mission, recalling that they voted in favour of Pakistan in the referendum and later rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Engr Amir Muqam said Pakistan’s armed forces, under the leadership of Chief of Defence Force Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, defeated the enemy forces on May 10 and foiled the nefarious designs of the Hinduvata regime.

He added that no one could cast an evil eye on Pakistan, as the PML-N government had made the country’s defence impregnable. Pakistan’s stature, he said, was significantly enhanced on all fronts following the successful Operation Iron Wall.

Paying glowing tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said the national economy was moving in the right direction and all sectors were showing significant improvement.

He added that the Prime Minister had saved the country from an imminent economic default and restored confidence of international monetary institutions, resulting in the return of foreign investment to Pakistan.

Amir Muqam said that although the provinces’ share under the NFC Award was significantly increased through the 18th Constitutional Amendment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained deprived of development over the past 12 years.

He said key socio-economic sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, motorways and agriculture, suffered badly during this period, multiplying the problems of the people of KP.

He criticized elements who, he said, had deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of change and were now avoiding negotiations and important legislation in parliament.

The PML-N KP president said the people of the province were now looking towards Pakistan Muslim League (N) for resolution of their problems as the only party capable of addressing their issues and putting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the path of development.

He said the party’s victory in the Haripur by-election reflected its growing popularity in the province. He also highlighted record development projects carried out in Punjab under the

leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Amir Muqam urged the youth to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles of unity, faith and discipline to achieve success in life.

Later, he cut the birthday cakes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The PMLN leaders and workers, besides public, also joined him in the celebrations.