No rest until street movement succeeds as workers fully charged, mobilized: CM Afridi

KHYBER: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has delegated all authority regarding negotiations with the government or launching a political movement to Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Senator Allama Nasir Abbas, declaring that {they} will not rest until the street movement succeeds as party workers are fully active and mobilized.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Jamrud, the chief minister stated that the party’s future political strategy would now be formulated in consultation with these leaders. He added that another key directive from the PTI founder pertains to launching a street movement, for which practical preparations have already begun.

Commenting on the situation in Tirah Valley, the chief minister said he had no knowledge of any displacement taking place in the area. However, he expressed serious concern over reports that local residents were being forced to sign agreements under pressure. “This is a disturbing development,” he remarked.

He said that if any formal matter regarding the hardships faced by the people of Tirah Valley was brought to him, he would raise the issue and ensure the protection of public rights. Afridi further clarified that no government official had contacted him so far regarding any possible operation in the area.

Referring to the development of the merged tribal districts, the chief minister recalled that he had already announced a Rs1,000 billion development package for these areas. He said the government was taking serious steps to bring the merged districts into the national mainstream and provide basic facilities to their residents.

CM Afridi reaffirmed that all decisions aimed at resolving public issues and ensuring political stability would be made through consultation and within the constitutional framework, stressing that no compromise would be made on the interests of the people of the province.

Qaiser calls for observing ‘Black Day’ on Feb 8

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Secretary General of the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan Asad Qaiser has appealed to transporters and the business community to help observe a “Black Day” on February 8.

In a statement, Qaiser said that February 8 will be marked as a Black Day under the banner of the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan to protest what he described as the denial of the people’s constitutional and democratic rights in the general elections held on February 8, 2024.

He said the basic and constitutional right of the people to vote was taken away in those elections, terming it a serious attack on democracy. “Now it is for the people to decide whether they will elect their representatives through transparent elections or allow decisions about their fate to be made by people sitting in offices,” he added.

Warning the public, the former speaker of the National Assembly said that if people failed to protect their right to vote, their voices would not be heard at any level. He questioned the performance of the present assembly, asking it to point out even a single piece of legislation or measure taken in the public interest that has provided real relief to the people.

He said inflation, unemployment, and lawlessness were continuously rising in the country, while government policies were completely against public interests and were being framed for a specific class and the elite.

Referring to the election results, PTI leader claimed that on February 8 the people had given PTI 180 seats, while Nawaz Sharif’s party secured only 17 seats, yet the party with 17 seats currently holds the reins of governance, legislation, and policymaking.

He urged the public to come out in large numbers on February 8 to defend their right to vote. He also appealed to the transport community to fully participate in the strike and called on the trader community to observe a shutter-down strike.

Qaiser said that on February 8 the people of Pakistan must send a clear message to the world that they will not compromise on their constitutional and democratic rights, stressing that it is their fundamental right to choose their own leadership.