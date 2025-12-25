Military top brass vows zero tolerance for malicious designs — ‘political or otherwise’

273rd CCC, chaired by COAS and CDF, rejects nexus between terrorism, crime and vested interests undermining national unity, security or stability

Commanders review internal and external security environment, warn against creating divide between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan

Pledge decisive action against terrorists under Indian sponsorship and their facilitators, reiterate support for Kashmiri self-determination and principled stance on Palestine

Field Marshal Munir expresses full confidence in the army’s capability to counter full spectrum of threats

Directs commanders to maintain highest standards of readiness, discipline, and operational capability

RAWALPINDI: The military’s top leadership on Wednesday categorically rejected any nexus between terrorism, crime, and vested political interests, asserting that no malicious designs—political or otherwise—aimed at undermining national unity, security, or stability would be tolerated. The top brass also vowed that attempts to create divisions between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan would not be allowed.

The affirmation came during the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters (GHQ), chaired by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 24 December 2025 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, #COAS & CDF presided over the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, #Pakistan The Forum offered Fateha for the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law… pic.twitter.com/6P3i8lS65D — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 24, 2025

The CCC conducted a comprehensive review of the internal and external security environment, with particular focus on evolving threats and operational preparedness. Participants reaffirmed that all terrorists under the tutelage of Indian sponsors, along with their facilitators and abettors, would be confronted decisively and without exception, the ISPR said.

The Forum also appreciated the Balochistan Special Development Initiatives, aimed at local empowerment and social engagement to address terrorism linked to governance. Participants emphasized the need for similar public-centric initiatives across the country, in line with the National Action Plan, to ensure enduring peace and stability.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 24 December 2025 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, #COAS & CDF presided over the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, #Pakistan The Forum offered Fateha for the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law… pic.twitter.com/lnmXrbWLvd — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 24, 2025

The Forum reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination and reaffirmed the country’s principled stance on the Palestine issue, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, and a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood, the statement said.

Paying tribute to security personnel martyred in counter-terrorism operations and civilians who “laid down their lives in recent terrorist incidents,” the forum noted that Pakistan’s gradual progress towards stability, greater opportunities and respect was the product of a joint effort by the government, the military and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The COAS paid rich tribute to the unwavering courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, highlighting their resolute conduct in sustained, intelligence-driven counter-terrorism operations across the country in recent months. He noted that combined efforts of the government, military, and steadfast public support are steadily propelling the country towards stability, greater opportunities, and respect.

In his concluding remarks, the CDF and COAS directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, training, physical fitness, technological innovation, and battlefield adaptability.

He expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Army’s capability to counter the full spectrum of threats—from conventional and sub-conventional to hybrid and asymmetric—while steadfastly safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.