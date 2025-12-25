Malaysia’s Islamic body ‘gravely alarmed’ over anti-Muslim crimes in India

KUALA LUMPUR: Escalation of anti-Muslim hate campaigns across India is gravely alarming, the Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia (MAPIM) has said.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the MAPIM, also known as Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations, plays an active role in championing issues of social justice, community welfare, and human rights at the domestic and international levels.

In a press release, the organisation, headquartered in Selangor Darul Ehsan on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, raised serious concerns over a “rapidly deteriorating situation for Muslims in India, marked by rising Islamophobia, vigilante violence, and systematic discrimination.”

According to the organisation, recent incidents indicate that violence and discrimination against Muslims are no longer isolated events but part of a broader pattern driven by extremist narratives, public incitement, and weak accountability.

It cited multiple documented cases from October 2025, including assaults linked to so-called “cow protection” vigilantism. One such case involved the reported attack on cattle transporters in Jalna district of Maharashtra, where mobs allegedly acted with impunity, using allegations of cattle slaughter to justify violence and public humiliation.

The organisation also highlighted the normalisation of hate speech at public gatherings. According to MAPIM, inflammatory speeches branding Muslims as “terrorists” and calling for economic boycotts are being delivered openly at religious and community events, contributing to an environment of fear and dehumanisation.

The MAPIM also flagged systematic economic exclusion of Muslims, pointing to campaigns portraying Muslim-owned businesses as “impure” or “undesirable.” It warned that such efforts extend discrimination into everyday economic life. A reported “certification sticker” campaign during Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi was cited as an example of communal segregation being promoted through market pressure and intimidation.