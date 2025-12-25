E-papers December 25, 2025 Epaper_25-12-25 KHI By Ahmed Salah-ud-din FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail Previous articleEpaper_25-12-25 ISBNext articleEducation and technology Ahmed Salah-ud-din LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name: Please enter your name here Email: You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. RELATED ARTICLES E-papers Epaper_25-12-25 LHR E-papers Epaper_25-12-25 ISB E-papers Epaper_25-12-24 LHR E-papers Epaper_25-12-24 KHI E-papers Epaper_25-12-24 ISB E-papers Epaper_25-12-23 LHR Must Read Comment Trump Doles Out Syria’s Golan Heights to Israel December 25, 2025 During a White House Hanukkah celebration on December 16, President Donald Trump made a startling declaration about the Golan Heights, openly revisiting his 2019... Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to Quaid’s vision of strong, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Pakistan December 25, 2025 Military top brass vows zero tolerance for malicious designs — ‘political or otherwise’ December 25, 2025 PM hails PIA privatization as landmark ‘national achievement’ December 25, 2025