CNS, Commander Royal Navy of Oman strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman, Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, on Wednesday called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, underscoring the continued strengthening of bilateral naval cooperation and regional maritime security.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security, and deepening professional ties between the two navies. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Navy and acknowledged its ongoing contributions toward maintaining maritime stability in the region.

During the visit, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing white shipping information. The MoU establishes guidelines and procedures for information sharing to enhance mutual awareness and strengthen maritime security cooperation.

Pakistan and Oman, sharing geographical proximity and common maritime boundaries, maintain bilateral relations covering a wide range of areas, including economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and strong defence ties. Both navies have cultivated deep professional relations through Expert Level Staff Talks (ELSTs), joint training programs, bilateral exercises, and participation in multilateral maritime exercises.

Qatari Delegation Visits ANF Headquarters to Boost Counter-Narcotics Cooperation

In a related development, a high-level delegation from the State of Qatar, led by Brigadier Hamad Mohamed Al-Muraikhi, Assistant Director of the Forensic Laboratory Department, visited the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation against drug trafficking and abuse.

The delegation was received by Director General ANF, Major General Abdul Moeed, HI(M), along with senior ANF officers. The DG ANF highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing international collaboration in counter-narcotics efforts and welcomed Qatar’s proactive engagement in this field.

The visiting team, comprising experts from Qatar’s forensic and law enforcement departments, was briefed on ANF’s operational framework and ongoing initiatives. Bilateral discussions followed on expanding cooperation in counter-narcotics operations, forensic collaboration, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the growing challenge of drug abuse, noting its disproportionate impact on vulnerable segments of society, particularly youth. The talks also emphasized coordinated action against drug trafficking networks exploiting regional and transnational routes for illicit drug movement.

The visit reflects the growing coordination between Pakistan and Qatar in 2025, particularly following the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Conference held in April. Both countries reiterated their strong bilateral ties and commitment to a whole-of-nation approach and collective action at regional and global forums to eliminate drug abuse and trafficking.