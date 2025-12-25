CM Maryam calls for unity beyond majority–minority divide

Punjab CM addresses Christmas function, pledges foolproof protection and equal resource share

Distributes Minority Cards, says number of Minority Cards raised from 75,000 to 100,000

Terms Punjab places minorities on its crown, says minority budget raised by 600pc

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while extending Christmas greetings to the Christian community, on Thursday reaffirmed that all citizens are equal Pakistanis, calling for rising above any majority–minority divide and underscoring the provincial government’s commitment to making Punjab a safe, inclusive and minority-friendly province.

The chief minister was addressing a Christmas ceremony at the Cathedral Church, Lahore, where she participated in a cake-cutting ceremony alongside Christian and Muslim leaders and distributed Christmas cakes among Christian families. She praised a Kinnaird College student who performed the national anthem on the violin, describing the event as a vivid reflection of interfaith harmony.

چاہے اپنا گھر اسکیم ہو

چاہے دھی رانی پروگرام ہو

چاہے کسان کارڈ ہو

چاہے ہونہار سکولرشپ ہو

کسی نے آپ سے کبھی نہیں پوچھا ہو گا کہ آپ کا کس مذہب سے تعلق ہے ۔ pic.twitter.com/1vU8XRbgvP — Sania Ashiq (@SaniaaAshiq) December 25, 2025

Announcing key initiatives, Maryam Nawaz said the number of Minority Cards was being increased from 75,000 to 100,000, and directed authorities to take immediate steps to resolve issues related to minority graveyards across the province. She stressed that a “minority-friendly Punjab” was not only her vision but a shared dream of every Pakistani.

The chief minister said the responsibility of protecting minorities rested particularly on the majority community, adding that as chief minister she ensured minorities received an equal share of Punjab’s resources. She noted that minority festivals were now being celebrated freely and without fear, just like those of the Muslim majority, terming it a matter of pride for the province.

Kinnaird College students presented a beautiful traditional choir performance, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally congratulated them. pic.twitter.com/59LkddX3Yp — PMLN (@pmln_org) December 25, 2025

The ceremony was attended by leaders of various faiths as well as diplomats from the United States, Britain and other countries. Children dressed as Santa Claus drew particular attention. Proceedings began with recitations from the Holy Quran and the Bible, followed by a traditional choir performance by Kinnaird College students. A documentary highlighting the Punjab government’s minority-focused initiatives was also screened.

Bishop Alexander John Malik praised the chief minister’s people-centric policies and conferred on her the title “Daughter of Punjab,” while Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran thanked her for attending the ceremony. Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora welcomed the guests and addressed the gathering.

During the ceremony, the chief minister distributed Minority Cards among members of the Christian community and handed over Christmas grant cheques to deserving beneficiaries. She also personally assisted an elderly woman onto the stage, a gesture warmly received by the audience.

Referring to Christmas celebrations, Maryam Nawaz said cities were decorated with “Merry Christmas” banners, while a large Christmas tree and Santa Claus had been installed at Liberty Chowk. She said she felt pleased that her father and mentor, PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was repeatedly acknowledged for his role in promoting minority welfare.

Sharing personal reflections, the chief minister said her education at a convent school instilled respect for other religions, a value reinforced by her faith and upbringing. She cited a saying of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) about standing as a witness for minorities against injustice, calling it the strongest guarantee of minority rights.

Maryam Nawaz praised the contributions of minorities in the judiciary, education, health sector, armed forces and other fields, noting that prominent minority figures had their names written in golden letters in history. She said a civilised society was judged by its commitment to justice and the protection of minorities.

She said minorities were included in all provincial projects, including the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing scheme, expressing happiness that minority families were benefiting from it. She added that programmes such as Dhee Rani, Rashan Card, Honhaar Scholarship and Kisan Card were being implemented without discrimination on the basis of religion.

Highlighting an incident from Lodhran, the chief minister recalled a Christian student delivering a speech at a Honhaar Scholarship ceremony, saying the moment deeply moved her. She said the minority budget had been increased by 600 percent, adding that minorities had a rightful claim on the entire provincial budget.

Reiterating her stance, Maryam Nawaz said Punjab truly placed minorities “on its crown,” declaring their dignity, protection, and honour her personal responsibility. She warned that the state would respond with full force to anyone harming minorities or violating their rights, vowing to stand “like a wall of lead” if any member of the minority community faced injustice.

CM Pays Tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif on Birth Anniversaries

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz issued special messages on the birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, paying tribute to their leadership and contributions.

In her messages, the chief minister said the greatness, wisdom, hard work and vision of Quaid-e-Azam continued to inspire generations, describing him as the leader who united a divided nation and changed its destiny. She said Quaid-e-Azam’s insight and resolve remained a guiding light for Pakistan.

She also lauded Nawaz Sharif’s statesmanship, tireless efforts and sacrifices, stating that both leaders transformed the nation’s fate through determination and foresight. “Quaid-e-Azam created Pakistan, while Nawaz Sharif strengthened and developed it,” she said, crediting Nawaz Sharif with steering the country out of terrorism and economic challenges, making Pakistan’s defence impregnable through nuclear tests, ending load-shedding, and promoting economic growth and prosperity.