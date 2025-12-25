Climate funds overdue

The world’s largest non-polar glacial reserves in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) face an existential climate crisis amplified by recurring floods and glacial retreat, making the pursuit of net zero emissions not just a global obligation, but a survival strategy.

Drawing from the Oxford Net Zero framework, which advocates for effective and immediate emission reductions, strategic carbon dioxide removal (CDR) and equitable financing, Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0 targets a 50 per cent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions cut by 2035, blending domestic efforts with international support.

However, financial gaps — estimated at $565.7 billion by 2035 — underscore the need for global solidarity under principles like common but differentiated responsibilities, ensuring that low-emission nations like Pakistan can leverage renewables and geological storage for a balanced transition towards sustainability.

I grew up along the Indus River’s banks, where melting glaciers feed the lifeblood of 90pc of Pakistan’s people, only to witness devastating floods in 2010, 2022 and 2025. The path forward entails front-loading cuts in industrial and agricultural emissions, and cautiously scaling CDR through geo-logical means.

Yet, in boardrooms far from Sindh’s floodplains or Punjab’s heatwaves, equity falters; with 90pc of funds funnelled to mitigation over adaptation. Communities bear the brunt while waiting for inter-national finance to turn vulnerability into opportunity through green jobs and resilient ecosystems.

In the context of Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, rapid emission reductions are essential, focusing on efficiency, electrification and a 30pc renewable mix by 2030. Besides, CDR must be permanent, prioritising geological over biogenic storage to avoid transient risks. Equity demands international aid to bridge the massive gap, aligning with plans for socioeconomic growth. Pakistan needs a strategy of multifaceted action for a resilient future.

MAQSOOD SHAHI

GILGIT-BALTISTAN