NATIONAL

Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to Quaid’s vision of strong, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Pakistan

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan, COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the top leadership reaffirmed Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a strong, sovereign, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan, founded on the principles of faith, unity and discipline. They emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam’s exemplary leadership, constitutionalism, and steadfast resolve continue to guide the nation and its Armed Forces in confronting contemporary challenges.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan reiterate their resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to contribute wholeheartedly towards national stability, peace, and development, in line with the ideals and aspirations of Quaid-e-Azam, teh ISPR said.

On this day, the Armed Forces also extend heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the nation’s progress and reaffirming the commitment to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equal rights, religious freedom and harmony for all citizens, the statement stated.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to uphold the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to serve the nation with honour, courage and devotion.

