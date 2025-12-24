World

Where is Santa? NORAD’s live tracker follows Santa’s 2025 Christmas Eve flight

By News Desk

For the 70th consecutive year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa Claus’s journey across the globe using advanced military technology. The festive tradition began on December 24, with Santa departing from the North Pole.

According to NORAD’s real-time map, Santa’s first stops are in the South Pacific, including New Zealand and Australia. He will then make his way through Asia, Africa, and Europe before crossing the Atlantic to deliver gifts across the Americas.

This whimsical operation makes use of NORAD’s satellites, radar systems, and fighter jets. U.S. Air Force Col. Jason White explained, “We monitor the skies of North America for airborne threats 24/7, 365 days a year. On Christmas Eve, we use that expertise for a more festive purpose.”

To follow Santa’s journey, visit NORAD’s website or its social media channels. Volunteers at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center are also available to answer calls at 1-877-HI-NORAD.

This tradition began in 1995 due to a misprinted ad that directed children to the Continental Air Defense Command (NORAD) instead of a store’s Santa hotline. Col. Harry Shoup, the Commander on duty, responded to the calls by sharing Santa’s “current location,” sparking what would become a beloved annual event.

