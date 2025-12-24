wardaPolice arrest another suspect in Dr Warda murder case

ABBOTTABAD: Police have arrested another suspect in the abduction and murder of Dr Warda, recovering key personal belongings and weapons that investigators say could significantly advance the case.

Officials said the suspect, identified as Adil, was taken into custody during an operation and later led police to the house of another accused, Shamraz, from where Dr Warda’s mobile phone, national identity card and ATM card were recovered.

Superintendent of Police Ayaz Khan said a large cache of weapons was also seized from the same location, including a mortar shell, hand grenades, a rocket launcher round and several rifles. He described the recovered arms as heavy and sophisticated.

According to police, the suspect further disclosed the site where Dr Warda’s body had been buried, enabling investigators to confirm critical details of the crime.

Following the recovery of the weapons and other evidence, police registered a case under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Adil was produced before an Anti-Terrorism Court, which granted police a seven-day physical remand to facilitate further interrogation and searches linked to the investigation.

Police officials said efforts were continuing to identify and apprehend all those involved, adding that the case would be pursued to its conclusion to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.