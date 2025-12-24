UAE President to arrive in Pakistan on official visit on December 26

ISLAMABAD: The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on December 26 for an official visit, the Foreign Office (FO) announced on Wednesday.

This will be Sheikh Mohamed’s second visit to Pakistan this year. He previously met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Rahim Yar Khan in January. However, according to the FO, the upcoming visit will mark his first official trip to Pakistan since assuming the presidency.

During the visit, President Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will review the full scope of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates,” the FO said.

The FO added that the visit reflects the depth of ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, development, and regional stability.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close diplomatic, economic and cultural relations, underpinned by historical links and a large Pakistani expatriate community residing in the Emirates.

The UAE is among Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a major source of remittances, with thousands of Pakistanis employed across various sectors. Both countries also collaborate in defence, energy, and investment projects, while the UAE has frequently extended financial and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

In April this year, Pakistan and the UAE signed and exchanged several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties. Two MoUs focused on cultural cooperation and the establishment of a joint committee on consular affairs.

Another MoU was signed between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to establish the UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council.