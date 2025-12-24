Punjab Assembly passes strict Kite-flying Law with heavy penalties for violators

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill, 2025 with a majority vote, introducing a comprehensive legal framework to regulate kite flying across the province in a bid to protect human life and property.

The bill, which was cleared by the Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs on December 15, proposes a near-total ban on kite flying, allowing it only on specified days and at designated locations, while imposing strict penalties to curb fatal accidents and property damage.

The legislation will now be sent to the governor for assent to become an act of the provincial assembly.

Under the new law, the use of metallic wire, nylon string, and chemically or glass-coated kite strings has been completely banned. Strict punishments have been prescribed for flying, manufacturing, storing or selling kites without permission.

According to the bill, violation of kite-flying restrictions may result in imprisonment ranging from three to five years, a fine of up to Rs2 million, or both.

Manufacturing or selling kites or prohibited strings carries even harsher penalties, including imprisonment from five to seven years or a fine of up to Rs5 million.

In cases involving children, action will be taken under the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018. If fines imposed on minors are not paid, authorities will be empowered to recover the amount from parents or legal guardians as arrears.

All offences under the law have been declared cognisable and non-bailable.

Deputy commissioners have been authorised to grant conditional permission for kite flying on specified days and at designated locations. Mandatory safety measures for motorcyclists will be enforced during permitted kite-flying events.

The law also makes registration mandatory for the manufacturing and sale of approved kites and strings. Selling kites or permitted equipment without registration may result in imprisonment ranging from one to five years, a fine, or both.

Police officers of the rank of sub-inspector or above have been empowered to conduct searches, seize prohibited material and make arrests without a warrant. The provincial government may also grant similar powers to other agencies.

A formal mechanism has been introduced for the registration and cancellation of kite-flying associations, with deputy commissioners authorised to revoke registrations in case of violations. The law also provides a multi-tier right of appeal at the magistrate, deputy commissioner and commissioner levels.

It includes a provision for rewarding informers with up to Rs5,000 for reporting violations.

The new legislation repeals the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2001, and grants the provincial government full authority to frame rules, regulations and guidelines for effective implementation.

Under the rules notified last Sunday, kite manufacturers, traders and sellers of authorised kite-flying material must apply to the deputy commissioner and submit the required documents. Kite-flying associations may also register through an online application submitted by the association’s president or general secretary.

Deputy commissioners are required to verify applications and documents within 10 days and issue a registration certificate valid for one year upon approval.

Specifications for permitted kites have also been outlined. A patang must not exceed 35 inches in width and 30 inches in length, while a gudda may not exceed 40 inches in width and 34 inches in length.

The dor (string) must be made of cotton, consisting of no more than nine threads and no fewer than 28 counts. The string must be wound in the shape of a ball, as spools are prohibited.

The Punjab government has lifted the ban on the Basant festival after 18 years, with celebrations planned for February next year. The festival was banned in 2007 following a rise in deaths and serious injuries caused by sharp kite strings, particularly among motorcyclists and pillion riders.