‘Promise fulfilled’: PM hails PIA privatization as milestone for ‘economy overhaul’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the nation on the successful conduct of bidding for the privatization of 75% shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), terming the process a landmark achievement and reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency, economic reform, and strengthening investor confidence.

He described PIA’s privatization as a crucial milestone in the broader agenda of reforming state-owned enterprises and stabilizing the national economy.

“Upon assuming office, I had promised the nation that steps would be taken for the privatization of state-owned enterprises; this process of PIA’s privatization is a very important milestone in this regard,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Islamabad : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs the Federal Cabinet Meeting.

He added that, “By the grace of Allah, the bidding process was extremely transparent,” emphasizing that privatization of PIA and other state-owned enterprises would play a pivotal role in restoring investor confidence and further stabilizing the economy.

The prime minister credited the smooth conduct of the process to the cooperation of all state institutions and commended the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Adviser on Privatization Muhammad Ali, the Privatization Commission, and other relevant officials. He underlined the government’s determination to ensure national development, prosperity, and public welfare through strategic engagement with the private sector.

"آج پی آئی اے کی نجکاری کا عمل شفافیت کی ایک مثال بننے جا رہا ہے، جہاں بولیاں بند لفافوں میں آئیں گی، see through boxes میں محفوظ کی جائیں گی اور تمام ٹی وی چینلز اس پورے عمل کو براہِ راست دکھائیں گے۔ قیمت کے حتمی تعین کے بعد لفافے کھولے جائیں گے اور بلند ترین بولی دہندہ کامیاب…"

Earlier on Tuesday, a special meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House, formally endorsed decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization regarding PIA. The cabinet reiterated its commitment to transparency, political dialogue, and economic reform, while offering prayers for the smooth and successful completion of all stages of the privatization process, a PMO statement said.

Addressing cabinet members, the prime minister stressed that the PIA privatization would be conducted in a transparent, credible, and reliable manner, with all stages of the bidding process broadcast live on television.

He explained that sealed bids would be placed in see-through boxes, envelopes opened only after price determination, and awards made to the highest bidder through a competitive process. “This is one of the largest financial transactions in Pakistan’s history, and therefore the entire process must be transparent and credible,” he added, noting that the results would be brought back to the cabinet for final approval.

PM Shehbaz also praised the active participation of the relevant ministries and cabinet members in advancing the privatization agenda, particularly highlighting the roles of the deputy prime minister, finance minister, and defence minister.

He described the day as significant for PIA’s future and expressed confidence that a transparent process would not only improve economic management but also strengthen private-sector confidence in Pakistan’s reform agenda.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peaceful dialogue with all political parties, stressing that national development, prosperity, and political harmony were contingent on collective engagement.

"آج کل پی ٹی آئی اور ان کے ساتھی ڈائیلاگ کی بات کر رہے ہیں۔ میں تو اسمبلی میں بارہا کہہ چکا ہوں کہ اگر پی ٹی آئی سنجیدہ مذاکرات کے لیے تیار ہے تو حکومتِ پاکستان بھی مذاکرات کے لیے تیار ہے۔ لیکن غیر قانونی مطالبات اور بلیک میلنگ کے ساتھ بات نہیں ہو سکتی۔ جو جائز معاملات ہیں، صرف…"

He made clear, however, that no attempts to disrupt law and order under the guise of political dialogue would be tolerated. “Dialogue can only move forward on the basis of legitimate demands and constitutional principles,” he said, highlighting the importance of political stability for Pakistan’s progress.

In addition to PIA-related deliberations, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s victory in the Under-19 cricket championship, calling it a moment of national pride. He also highlighted the recent conferment of the King Abdulaziz Award on Pakistan’s field marshal in Saudi Arabia, noting that the honour reflected the country’s collective dignity rather than individual recognition.

The federal cabinet also approved several key policy and legislative measures. On the recommendation of the Petroleum Division, the cabinet extended the Off-Grid Power Plants Levy Act 2025 to include the sale of gas to captive power plants by third parties. To modernize procurement, amendments to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Ordinance 2002 were approved, aligning tendering and procurement processes with contemporary requirements.

Other approvals included the repeal of the National University for Security Sciences Islamabad Bill 2025, establishment of a committee to ensure effective consultation on private members’ bills in the National Assembly, and the National Cannabis Control and Regulatory Policy 2025, promoting regulated use of plant-based resources in the pharmaceutical and textile sectors.

The cabinet also approved a visa clearance system under the Ministry of Interior, providing a transparent mechanism for Pakistani citizens travelling abroad. Decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases from October 20, November 5, and November 21, 2025, as well as the Economic Coordination Committee decision of December 18, 2025, were ratified.

PM Shehbaz Sharif concluded by reiterating that national interest would remain the guiding principle of government decisions, particularly in matters of economic reform, political stability, and public confidence.

He affirmed that PIA’s privatization, conducted with transparency and fairness, would serve as a model for future reforms and reinforce Pakistan’s commitment to fiscal prudence, investor confidence, and long-term economic growth.