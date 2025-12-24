PM reaffirms enduring commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with UAE

Premier Shehbaz meeting envoy Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, highlights longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and UAE

Expresses satisfaction with current volume of bilateral trade, emphasizing need for both sides to further enhance economic cooperation, expand investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong and enduring commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and invited enhanced UAE investments in key sectors to support Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, who paid a courtesy call at the Prime Minister’s House. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, according to a press release from the PM Office Media Wing.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, underlining decades of friendship, mutual respect, and close cooperation that have shaped bilateral ties. He expressed satisfaction with the current volume of bilateral trade and emphasized the need for both sides to further enhance economic cooperation, expand investment opportunities, and collaborate in strategic sectors such as energy, minerals, information technology, railways, and aviation.

The prime minister also acknowledged the UAE’s consistent support for Pakistan during times of need, including humanitarian assistance and developmental projects, noting that such support has significantly strengthened the bond between the two countries. While conveying warm regards to the UAE leadership, he expressed anticipation for the upcoming visit of President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated him on his recent appointment, appreciating his efforts to further deepen bilateral relations.

In response, Ambassador Al Zaabi thanked the prime minister for the reception and conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He reaffirmed the UAE’s firm commitment and keen interest in strengthening its partnership with Pakistan across political, economic, and social spheres. The ambassador assured the prime minister that he would work diligently to explore new avenues for cooperation that would deliver tangible benefits to both nations and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

The meeting underscored the shared resolve of Pakistan and the UAE to expand strategic, economic, and cultural collaboration, while reinforcing the long-standing friendship that continues to underpin one of Pakistan’s most valued bilateral relationships.