PM approves National Energy Plan to drive reforms, cut power costs

Premier Shehbaz chairs Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting, underscores need for close centre and provinces coordination

Gives in-principle approval to framework guidelines for auction of wheeling charges to promote efficiency in electricity transmission

Directs recommendations from Ministries of Climate Change, Finance, Industries and Production, and Petroleum be incorporated into proposed policy.

Issues instructions for swift and effective completion of privatization process of power distribution companies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday granted in-principle approval for the formulation of a comprehensive National Energy Plan, underscoring the need for close coordination between federal ministries and provincial governments to develop an integrated, sustainable and economically viable strategy for the country’s energy sector.

Chairing a review meeting on the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Energy, the prime minister also approved the establishment of a dedicated secretariat to support the formulation and implementation of the National Energy Plan. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, focused on key energy sector reforms, including power transmission, pricing, and privatization, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister gave in-principle approval to the framework guidelines for the auction of wheeling charges, aimed at promoting transparency and efficiency in electricity transmission.

He emphasized that the proposed National Energy Plan must prioritize the provision of electricity to industries at the lowest possible cost, while ensuring improved facilitation for domestic consumers.

PM Shehbaz directed that recommendations from the Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries and Production, and the Ministry of Petroleum be effectively incorporated into the proposed policy. He also issued special instructions for the swift and effective completion of the privatization process of power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Highlighting recent improvements, the prime minister noted that reforms in the power transmission system had led to visible progress, adding that enhanced coordination among relevant entities and ministries had improved services for both household and industrial electricity consumers across the country.

He further stressed that to enhance the country’s industrial productive capacity, electricity must be provided to industries at competitive tariffs. A briefing informed the meeting that initial consultations with all ministries were already underway for the formulation of the National Energy Plan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, chief secretaries of the provinces, and senior government officials.