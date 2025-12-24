PCB receives 12 bids for two new PSL teams

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it received 12 bids for the two new franchises to be added to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This comes as part of the expansion plans for the league, with the deadline for submitting bids having passed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the PCB expressed its satisfaction with the response, calling it “exceptional and encouraging.” Investors from countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, the UAE, and Pakistan have shown interest in acquiring the new franchises, highlighting the global appeal and commercial success of the PSL.

The PCB also confirmed that the results of the initial phase of the bidding process would be revealed on December 27. This phase will determine which bidders are technically qualified to participate in the next stage: an open auction for the two new teams scheduled for January 8 at the Islamabad Convention Centre.

The addition of two new teams will mark a significant expansion for the PSL, which began in 2016 with five teams and grew to six teams in 2018. With the upcoming changes, the league will have eight franchises, making it the first major restructuring in seven years.