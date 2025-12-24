World

New Zealand FM opposes new free trade agreement with India

By Agencies

WELLINGTON: Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters has strongly criticized the new free trade agreement between India and New Zealand, saying that the agreement is neither free nor fair.

Winston Peters has said that his party New Zealand First (NZF) will strongly oppose the agreement in Parliament.

In his statement Winston Peters said that the agreement is not in New Zealand’s interest because it does not include the country’s most important dairy products such as milk, cheese and butter. He said that this will be the first trade agreement in which the dairy sector has been completely ignored.

According to Winston Peters, New Zealand is opening its market to Indian products while India has refused to reduce the heavy tariffs imposed on New Zealand’s dairy exports. This situation is unacceptable for farmers and rural areas, he added.

According to New Zealand government data, dairy exports were worth about $13.94 billion as of November 2025, accounting for about 30 percent of New Zealand’s total exports.

The Foreign Minister also expressed concern over the provisions related to immigration. He said that under the agreement, a new work visa is being introduced for Indian citizens, which is more concessionary on a per capita basis than in Australia and the UK.

He warned that additional work permits for Indian students during and after their studies could make it difficult for future governments to change immigration policy.

He said that New Zealand First will only support trade agreements that are clearly in the interest of the New Zealand people, while continuing to oppose harmful agreements.

Previous article
Libya’s top military chief killed in plane crash in Turkiye
Next article
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshi youth, diplomatic row escalates
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

FCC issues stay order on LG elections in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has issued a stay order on the local government elections in Quetta. The case was heard by a three-member...

Kafeel’ impresses with powerful script, Sanam Saeed’s stellar performance

Islamic scholar shuts down Javed Akhtar in heated debate on the existence of Allah, video goes viral

Here’s why fighter jets are flying over Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.