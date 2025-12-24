Kafeel’ impresses with powerful script, Sanam Saeed’s stellar performance

ISLAMABAD: The much-anticipated drama serial Kafeel premiered on ARY Digital on Monday, captivating viewers with its gripping storyline and exceptional performances. Written by renowned author Umera Ahmed, the drama is set in the late 1990s, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the era.

Sanam Saeed portrays Zeba, a young woman from a privileged family, torn between her father’s desire for her independence and her mother’s push for marriage. Zeba’s life takes a significant turn when she meets Jami, played by Emmad Irfani. Saeed’s portrayal has earned praise for her authenticity and striking youthful appearance, with many fans praising the depiction of the 1990s.

Kafeel marks the return of Umera Ahmed’s writing and Sanam Saeed’s long-awaited return to television. The drama follows Zeba’s journey as she discovers the truth behind the man she trusts, Jami. The emotional turmoil between them and the growing pressures from family form the crux of the story, keeping viewers on edge.

Directed by Meesam Naqvi and produced by Big Bang Entertainment, the drama airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY Digital, with episodes also available on the ARY Zap app. The supporting cast includes Munnaza Arif, Kashif Mehmood, and Javed Rizvi.