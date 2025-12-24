Junaid Safdar’s exciting wedding details revealed

In a heartwarming and exclusive interview, Shaikh Rohale Asghar, a prominent Pakistani politician and former federal minister, revealed intimate details about the upcoming wedding of his granddaughter, Shanzay, to Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The union, which has been a topic of much speculation, is set to take place in January 2026, marking the start of a new chapter for the families involved.

According to Asghar, Shanzay and Maryam Nawaz’s youngest daughter have been close friends for years, which laid the foundation for the bond between the two families. “We have always had family terms with them, and they really like Shanzay,” he shared. The relationship between the families was solidified when Maryam Nawaz personally reached out to Asghar’s son, proposing the idea of a marriage between their children.

When asked about his reaction to the proposal, Asghar spoke with great enthusiasm, saying, “It was an amazing proposal. I discussed it with my son, and we both agreed immediately. It just felt right.” He added that Shanzay is a “very pretty girl,” who he lovingly described as looking like a “doll.”

The proposal ceremony, which took place at Asghar’s residence, was an intimate affair. Asghar recalled how Maryam Nawaz herself visited their home to present the formal proposal, a gesture that further solidified the warmth and respect between the families. Following the proposal, Mian Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister and head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), personally called Asghar to discuss the finalization of the wedding plans.

The grand wedding celebrations are set for January 17, 18, and 19, 2026, with the Barat (groom’s procession) scheduled to take place at Lake City Golf Club. “I have a very good friend, Gohar Ejaz, and he generously offered us the venue,” Asghar said, expressing his gratitude for the venue.

The Mehndi function will be a combined event, bringing both families together to celebrate the occasion in a traditional and joyous atmosphere. Asghar also revealed that the Walima reception will be held at Jati Umrah, a location significant to the Sharif family. “Both Mehndi and Walima will take place in Jati Umrah,” he confirmed.

In a significant statement, Asghar emphasized that while the event will be a grand family affair, it will remain an intimate gathering, and not a political spectacle. “We don’t want to turn it into a political awami gathering,” he explained. “We respect the groom’s family’s status, and while we don’t have restrictions on the headcount, we understand that PML-N is currently in government, and we will respect the norms of decorum.”

Asghar also expressed his satisfaction with the union, stating that he is “very happy” with the proposal. He described the upcoming wedding as a moment of joy for both families, further underscoring the deep, respectful ties that bind the Asghar and Sharif families.

Shaikh Rohale Asghar, who served as a member of the National Assembly from 2018 to 2023 and held the position of Advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is known for his long-standing political career. His endorsement of the marriage between Shanzay and Junaid Safdar highlights the strong personal and political connections that continue to shape Pakistan’s political elite.

As the date of the wedding draws nearer, the nation is eager to witness a union that marks not only a celebration of family but also the enduring bonds between two prominent political families in Pakistan.