Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshi youth, diplomatic row escalates

DHAKA: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel killed two Bangladeshi youth, including a teenager, near a border village in Bangladesh.

The victims have been identified as Ashikur, 19, and Moshahid, 22, residents of Turung village, who were reportedly collecting betel nuts near the Sylhet border area when they were shot by BSF personnel. Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station, confirmed the deaths to media.

Meanwhile, an Indian BSF man, Bipin Kumar, 35, of the 97th Battalion, was injured during a separate firing incident in Maheshpur area of Tripura’s North.

The incident has further strained already tense diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, with authorities in Dhaka demanding a thorough investigation and immediate accountability.

Observers note that repeated cross-border killings and aggressive patrolling by BSF have heightened public outrage and could lead to worsening bilateral tensions if urgent diplomatic interventions are not made.