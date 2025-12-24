World

Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshi youth, diplomatic row escalates

By Agencies

DHAKA: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel killed two Bangladeshi youth, including a teenager, near a border village in Bangladesh.

The victims have been identified as Ashikur, 19, and Moshahid, 22, residents of Turung village, who were reportedly collecting betel nuts near the Sylhet border area when they were shot by BSF personnel. Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station, confirmed the deaths to media.

Meanwhile, an Indian BSF man, Bipin Kumar, 35, of the 97th Battalion, was injured during a separate firing incident in Maheshpur area of Tripura’s North.

The incident has further strained already tense diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, with authorities in Dhaka demanding a thorough investigation and immediate accountability.

Observers note that repeated cross-border killings and aggressive patrolling by BSF have heightened public outrage and could lead to worsening bilateral tensions if urgent diplomatic interventions are not made.

Previous article
New Zealand FM opposes new free trade agreement with India
Next article
ECP postpones code of conduct proceedings against KP CM, co-accused
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

FCC issues stay order on LG elections in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has issued a stay order on the local government elections in Quetta. The case was heard by a three-member...

Kafeel’ impresses with powerful script, Sanam Saeed’s stellar performance

Islamic scholar shuts down Javed Akhtar in heated debate on the existence of Allah, video goes viral

Here’s why fighter jets are flying over Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.