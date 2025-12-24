Entertainment

Imran Ashraf and Hina Afridi’s upcoming drama Ghulam Bashah Sundri’s teaser praised by viewers

By News Desk

Imran Ashraf and Hina Afridi are set to star in the upcoming Green Entertainment drama series Ghulam Bashah Sundri. Ashraf plays the fearless and bold character of Ghulam, a man who stands up for what he loves and believes in, while Afridi portrays the female lead who falls for Ghulam’s courage and convictions.

Produced by BJ Productions, Ghulam Bashah Sundri is directed by Amin Iqbal, known for his work on Raja Raani, and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, who is receiving acclaim for his script in Pamaal. The drama’s teaser was recently released, giving fans a glimpse of the intense and passionate narrative.

Fans of Imran Ashraf are eagerly anticipating the drama’s release, with many praising the teaser. Some have pointed out similarities to Ashraf’s previous drama Namak Haram, but Ashraf has clarified that Ghulam Bashah Sundri is a completely different project. The drama is set to air soon, and excitement continues to build as viewers look forward to the full series.

Previous article
PCB receives 12 bids for two new PSL teams
Next article
Baba Vanga’s startling 2026 predictions
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Where is Santa? NORAD’s live tracker follows Santa’s 2025 Christmas Eve...

For the 70th consecutive year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa Claus’s journey across the globe using advanced military technology....

Holiday declared on December 26

AJK PM vows transparency, rule of law and public welfare

CM Maryam hails Sikh community, underscores Punjab’s interfaith harmony

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.