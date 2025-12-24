Imran Ashraf and Hina Afridi’s upcoming drama Ghulam Bashah Sundri’s teaser praised by viewers

Imran Ashraf and Hina Afridi are set to star in the upcoming Green Entertainment drama series Ghulam Bashah Sundri. Ashraf plays the fearless and bold character of Ghulam, a man who stands up for what he loves and believes in, while Afridi portrays the female lead who falls for Ghulam’s courage and convictions.

Produced by BJ Productions, Ghulam Bashah Sundri is directed by Amin Iqbal, known for his work on Raja Raani, and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, who is receiving acclaim for his script in Pamaal. The drama’s teaser was recently released, giving fans a glimpse of the intense and passionate narrative.

Fans of Imran Ashraf are eagerly anticipating the drama’s release, with many praising the teaser. Some have pointed out similarities to Ashraf’s previous drama Namak Haram, but Ashraf has clarified that Ghulam Bashah Sundri is a completely different project. The drama is set to air soon, and excitement continues to build as viewers look forward to the full series.