NATIONAL

Holiday declared on December 26

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad will observe a local holiday on Friday, December 26, due to the expected arrival of a high-level foreign delegation. The announcement was made through a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Sahibzada Muhammad Youaf.

The notification specifies that all essential service offices will remain open during the holiday. This includes offices such as MCI, CDA, ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGP, and hospitals.

While the holiday applies to most offices within the Islamabad Capital Territory, it will not affect critical services that are crucial for the functioning of the city.

AJK PM vows transparency, rule of law and public welfare
Where is Santa? NORAD's live tracker follows Santa's 2025 Christmas Eve flight
